Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 5 2019 8:15pm 01:38 Surgery on Sherwood Park man injured in trampoline accident ‘a success’ A young Alberta man who broke his neck in a trampoline accident had underwent surgery in Miami on Tuesday as part of a clinical trial. Sarah Kraus has the details. Miami surgery on Sherwood Park man injured in trampoline accident ‘a success’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4929059/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4929059/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?