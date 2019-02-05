Global News Morning February 5 2019 6:04am 02:46 Don’t Be A Prick Jeremy Keefe speaks with a representative from the Waste Resource Association of Nova Scotia about their new safety campaign entitled “Don’t Be A Prick” which educates people on the dangers of improper needle disposal. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4925663/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4925663/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?