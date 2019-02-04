Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Video
Podcast
Trending
Cannabis
Commentary
Sports
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Breaking
5 mins ago
3 CP Railway employees killed in train derailment near Field, B.C.
Global News at 5:30 Okanagan
February 4 2019 2:56pm
15:34
Global News at 5:30: Feb 2 Top Stories
The Saturday, February 2, 2019 edition of Global News at 5:30.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4923721/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4923721/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Global News at 5:30: Jan 26 Top Stories
17:22
Global News at 5:30: Jan 19 Top Stories
15:07
Global News at 5:30: Jan 5 Top Stories
15:46
Global News at 5:30: Jan 12 Top Stories
14:07
Global News at 5: Jan 30 Top Stories
13:36
Global News at 5:30: Jan 27 Top Stories
19:57
Global News at 5:30: Jan 20 Top Stories
19:41
Video Home
02:13
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Two Okanagan teachers are being called heroes for saving a student’s life.
02:43
Global News at 11 Okanagan
National culinary competition comes to Kelowna this weekend
01:34
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon man with teaching certificate charged with sex crimes
02:08
Global News at 11 Okanagan
New trial ordered for Okanagan man previously convicted of violently assaulting psychiatrist
02:24
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Dredging of Armstrong creek to go ahead
02:04
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘It seems kind of crazy’: Oliver councillors demand action on hospital ER staffing shortages
01:58
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Global Okanagan reporter among the first on the scene of a car crash in downtown Kelowna Tuesday night, stepping in to help an injured woman
02:03
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Deadline is looming for Kelowna’s civic awards nominations
01:59
Global News at 11 Okanagan
UBC addressing Okanagan doctor shortage by training physicians in rural communities
00:58
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Fines issued for three Okanagan men who trespassed onto private property to hunt.
02:31
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Kelowna artist creates a space pen with a price tag of almost $90K
02:20
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘It’s a disgrace’: Willowbrook, B.C. residents without drinking water for two years, no end in sight
19:57
Global News at 5:30 Okanagan
Global News at 5:30: Jan 27 Top Stories
17:22
Global News at 5:30 Okanagan
Global News at 5:30: Jan 26 Top Stories
02:33
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘It’s all about creating that one moment of mystery’: Kelowna magician prepares for America’s Got Talent
01:59
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Kelowna man sentenced for murdering Theresa Neville
01:49
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Condolences pour in for Penticton man shot dead in Kamloops
02:44
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Puppet show teaches Okanagan students about juvenile arthritis
02:31
Global News at 11 Okanagan
End of an area at Vernon’s Kin Race Track
02:05
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Snowfall temporarily disrupts power in Penticton
02:25
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Kelowna under a Snow Event Advisory
02:27
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘It helps ground ourselves’: Drum circles provide health and wellness benefits
02:25
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Forums on youth substance use planned for north Okanagan
01:52
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘It’s unacceptable’: New Oliver mayor vows to tackle crime in wake of shocking crime stats
02:28
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘It’s enthralling’: Pottery studio in Kelowna igniting a passion for ceramics
02:28
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Man found not criminally responsible for friend’s Vernon murder now free from conditions
02:08
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Penticton family speaks out about losing only child arthritis specialist in B.C. Interior
02:18
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Kick-off party in Kelowna encourages unplugging from devices, plugging into the community
19:41
Global News at 5:30 Okanagan
Global News at 5:30: Jan 20 Top Stories
15:07
Global News at 5:30 Okanagan
Global News at 5:30: Jan 19 Top Stories
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive