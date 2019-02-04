Global News Morning February 4 2019 7:21am 06:18 Motown comes to the Maritimes Singer-songwriter Luke McMaster stops by to talk more about his ambitious new record that combines blue-eyed soul with the music of legendary Motown hit makers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4921825/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4921825/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?