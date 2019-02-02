Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 2 2019 8:14pm 02:03 History of Edmonton’s Chinatown explored in artwork and new film Sat, Feb 2 – The history of Edmonton’s Chinatown is at the heart of a new exhibit. Julia Wong reports. Edmonton’s Chinatown explored through art, film at new exhibit <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4919485/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4919485/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?