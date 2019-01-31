Global News at Noon Edmonton January 31 2019 2:00pm 01:58 Century Park stalls returning to developer The City of Edmonton is returning Century Park park-and-ride land and stalls to the developer. Fletcher Kent explains what that will mean for drivers. Century Park commuters will be able to lease stalls from developer <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4912132/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4912132/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?