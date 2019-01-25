Global News at 5 Edmonton
January 25 2019 7:13pm
02:05

HGTV’s Bryan Baeumler at Edmonton Renovation Show

HGTV’s Bryan Baeumler is back in our city for the Edmonton Renovation Show. It’s his sixth straight year headlining the weekend event. Margeaux Maron catches up with Baeumler.

