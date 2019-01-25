Global News at 11 Okanagan January 25 2019 3:27pm 02:33 ‘It’s all about creating that one moment of mystery’: Kelowna magician prepares for America’s Got Talent Ryan Michael, an award-winning magician from Kelowna, plans to begin preparations for auditioning for America’s Got Talent. ‘It’s all about creating that one moment of mystery’: Kelowna magician sets sights on America’s Got Talent <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4890364/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4890364/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?