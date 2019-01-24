Global News at 11 Okanagan January 24 2019 8:12pm 01:59 Kelowna man sentenced for murdering Theresa Neville A Kelowna man who murdered his common law spouse in 2013 is headed to prison. Jay Thomson was sentenced Thursday for the murder of Theresa Neville, a 27-year-old mother of two. Kelowna man receives life sentence for 2013 murder of common-law spouse <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4887030/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4887030/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?