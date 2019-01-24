Global News at 11 Okanagan
January 24 2019 8:12pm
01:59

Kelowna man sentenced for murdering Theresa Neville

A Kelowna man who murdered his common law spouse in 2013 is headed to prison. Jay Thomson was sentenced Thursday for the murder of Theresa Neville, a 27-year-old mother of two.

