Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 22 2019 8:17pm 03:32 Experts weigh in on Canada’s new food guide The last time the Canada Food Guide was updated, iPhones didn’t exist. Health officials hope this updated version is a better fit for today’s busy society. Su-Ling Goh has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4876933/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4876933/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?