Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 22 2019 8:14pm 00:51 Protest blocks Edmonton intersection to support BC First Nation Drummers and dancers shut down traffic at Jasper Avenue and 104 Street in order to perform a round dance meant to show support for the We'suwet'en First Nation in northern B.C.