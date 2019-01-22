Politics January 22 2019 1:33pm 01:01 ‘I think there are concerns about it’: Notley responds to Kenney residence expenses Tue, Jan 22: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley responds to allegations against UCP Leader Jason Kenny regarding his address as a federal MP. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4874957/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4874957/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?