Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 21 2019 8:07pm 02:04 UCP Leader Jason Kenney defends living expenses An Ottawa lawyer and political activist says UCP Leader Jason Kenney claimed thousands of dollars in living expenses he wasn't eligible for while he was a federal MP and cabinet minister. Alberta Election Fact Check: Jason Kenney's residences and living expenses while he was an MP