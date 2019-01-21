Global News Morning Edmonton January 21 2019 9:24am 03:44 11th annual autism conference in Edmonton The Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton is holding an education session to help teachers and educational assistants learn new techniques for dealing with behavioral issues. Terri Duncan explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4870436/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4870436/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?