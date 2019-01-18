Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 18 2019 8:27pm 01:45 Toronto prepares for major winter storm With snow and frigid temperatures on the way, everyone is getting ready for a cold reminder of how harsh winter can be. Due to the deep cold, the city is turning to an organic solution to keep roads safe. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4865791/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4865791/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?