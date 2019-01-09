Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 9 2019 6:04pm 02:08 Emotional day at General Motors plant in Oshawa Some workers broke down and cried while at work at the General Motors plant in Oshawa after the company turned down proposals to keep the plant open. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4832401/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4832401/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?