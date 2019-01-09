Global News at Noon Toronto January 9 2019 12:16pm 02:20 Ontario sex-ed challenge hearing A hearing is underway in a Toronto courtroom pitting educators and civil rights advocates against the Ford PC government over the sex-ed curriculum. Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Travis Dhanraj has more. Court hearing underway to challenge repeal of Ontario sex-ed curriculum <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4830590/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4830590/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?