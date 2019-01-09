Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 9 2019 9:17am 03:21 Health Matters: Jan. 8 In Tuesday’s edition of Health Matters, Su-Ling Goh reports on decreasing cancer rates in the U.S. And tells us about a new place for patients to find peace at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4829764/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4829764/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?