Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 8 2019 9:48pm 02:11 Daysland Hotel destroyed by overnight fire A nearly century-old hotel in Daysland, Alta., has been destroyed in a fire. Sarah Kraus reports on the blaze and the impact on the community. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4828873/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4828873/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?