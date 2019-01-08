Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 8 2019 9:41pm 01:49 Global Edmonton MVP: Erik Boers John Sexsmith profiles Erik Boers, a hockey player with the St. Albert Raiders who is the latest Global Edmonton MVP. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4828858/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4828858/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?