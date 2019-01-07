Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 7 2019 6:08pm 01:46 Emotional return to class for Vaughan students After a crash that claimed the life of their classmate, students at Emily Carr Secondary returned to school. Shallima Maharaj was there. Students return to class following teen’s death in Vaughan collision on New Year’s day <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4824416/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4824416/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?