Algonquin Island January 6 2019 6:40pm 01:56 Toronto Islands resident vows to fight eviction Due to strict rules over how leases are passed between family members, Don Sampson has been told he will be evicted from his family home on Algonquin Island. But Sampson has vowed to fight the move. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4820958/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4820958/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?