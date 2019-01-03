Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 3 2019 8:08pm 01:46 What is Edmonton’s best public plaza for big events? For decades, Churchill Square has been the spot for major public gatherings in Edmonton. But construction there has moved the party to Capital Plaza. What works best? Vinesh Pratap takes a look. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4813916/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4813916/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?