Brampton January 3 2019 6:20pm 02:01 Women in vehicle impaled by plywood sheet tell their story Jaspreet Sran and Sukhpreet Dhillon say they had barely any time to react and feel lucky to be alive after a close call on Highway 410 in Brampton Wednesday. Mark Carcasole reports. Sheet of plywood flies off vehicle into windshield of car on Brampton highway <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4813435/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4813435/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?