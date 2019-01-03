Sports January 3 2019 11:02am 01:52 Ali Curtis replaces Tim Bezbatchenko as new Toronto FC GM The Toronto Football Club announced on Thursday that Ali Curtis, former sporting director of the New York Red Bulls, would replace Tim Bezbatchenko as the new general manager of the club. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4811200/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4811200/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?