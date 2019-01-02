Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 2 2019 10:18pm 02:00 ‘Super Dave Osborne’ dies at 76 Bob Einstein gained his fame as ‘Super Dave’ on the Canadian comedy sketch show, Bizarre. Kamil Karamali has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4810219/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4810219/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?