Global News at Noon Edmonton January 2 2019 2:00pm 01:34 2019 Edmonton property assessments in the mail Your property assessment is in the mail. It should give you an idea of what your home is worth and what your 2019 property tax bill could be. Vinesh Pratap reports. Majority of Edmonton property owners will see decrease in value when 2019 assessments arrive <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4808969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4808969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?