Crime January 1 2019 12:41pm 00:33 Man in critical condition after assault in downtown Toronto Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition following an assault on Queen Street West near Bathurst Street early Tuesday morning. Man in critical condition after early morning assault in downtown Toronto <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4806364/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4806364/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?