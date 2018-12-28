Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 28 2018 8:16pm 01:45 Participants lace up their skates for the 2018 McCauley Cup Police officers from Edmonton’s downtown division laced up their skates for a hockey tradition on Friday. Margeaux Maron reports on the 2018 McCauley Cup. More than just a hockey game: McCauley Cup celebrates 10th anniversary in inner city Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4800579/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4800579/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?