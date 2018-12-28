Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 28 2018 6:01pm 02:07 Mild weather in store for New Year’s Eve in Greater Toronto Area Felt like spring in Toronto and the mild weather is going to stick around for New Year’s Eve. Caryn Lieberman reports. Warmer than Las Vegas: Toronto enjoys brief spike in temperatures <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4800267/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4800267/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?