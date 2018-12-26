Global News at 5 Edmonton December 26 2018 4:52pm 03:04 Family Matters 2018 Year in Review: Part 4 Family Matters will turn three years old in February. The segment was pitched as an idea by Global’s Laurel Gregory. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4795059/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4795059/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?