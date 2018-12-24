Global News at 5 Edmonton December 24 2018 7:05pm 01:10 Puppy returned to owners after going missing in Edmonton Three days after police asked for tips in connection with the theft of a dog from a north Edmonton home, the puppy has been returned to his owners and a 26-year-old woman has been charged. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4793562/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4793562/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?