Global News At 5:30 December 21 2018 7:47pm 02:03 Toronto police search for suspect linked to 5 sexual assaults near York U Toronto police released video of a man they say is wanted in connection with five sexual assaults plus a robbery near York University. Caryn Lieberman reports. Suspect wanted in series of sexual assaults, robbery south of York University <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4787879/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4787879/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?