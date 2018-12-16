Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton December 16 2018 9:25am 03:56 The Edmonton and Area Land Trust acquires Smith Blackburn Homestead Pam Wight with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust discusses what it means for the area including Elk Island National Park. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4767778/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4767778/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?