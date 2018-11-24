Global News at 6 Halifax November 24 2018 5:40pm 01:09 Community group warming hands and hearts in Dartmouth A community group that spends much of the year creating scarves and cards was in Dartmouth on Saturday handing them out. Jeremy Keefe reports. Community group warming hands and hearts in Dartmouth <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4695838/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4695838/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?