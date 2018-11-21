Global News Morning November 21 2018 7:21am 06:16 YWCA Halifax – Homes for the Holidays Homes for the Holidays kicks off November 23rd. All proceeds from the event goes back to the YWCA Halifax. Buy your tickets here: ywcahalifax.com/homes-for-the-holidays. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4684163/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4684163/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?