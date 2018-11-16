Global News at 6 Halifax November 16 2018 4:49pm 01:53 Halifax parents frustrated by bus woes Fri, Nov 16: Some parents in the Halifax Regional Municiplaity feel their children were put at unnecessary risk due to schools remaining open. Alexa MacLean has been speaking with parents and has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4671848/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4671848/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?