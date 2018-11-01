Cancer Care In Canada November 1 2018 6:21am 06:10 Help modernize Canada’s cancer plan Canadians are being asked to take 30 minutes to fill out The Choicebook, a survey that will help shape the future of cancer care in Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4618457/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4618457/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?