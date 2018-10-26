Global News at 5 Okanagan October 26 2018 8:39pm 01:40 Heavy police presence near Enderby A mysterious police presence east of Enderby for the last week has neighbours uneasy about what’s going on. RCMP appear to be staying in the area, but they remain tight-lipped about why. Jules Knox reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4601593/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4601593/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?