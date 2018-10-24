Global News at 6 Halifax October 24 2018 5:08pm 01:47 Critics warn of Nova Scotia’s cap-and-trade model Wed, Oct 24: Nova Scotia has opted for a cap-and-trade model in response to the federal government’s carbon tax. But some critics say residents may end up footing the bill. Jeremy Keefe reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4592496/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4592496/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?