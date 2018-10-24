Global News Morning October 24 2018 6:21am 06:30 The South Shore School Food Project We get an update on the South Shore School Food Project and find out how interactive learning opportunities with food can promote confidence in kids to try new things. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4589692/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4589692/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?