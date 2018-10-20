Menu
Marijuana and the Okanagan: Where cannabis consumption is, isn’t allowed
01:47
Okanagan College bans marijuana use on campus
01:38
Sisters in Spirit rally takes to Kelowna streets
03:30
Kelowna Corn Maze attracts those looking to get into Halloween spirit
01:33
Fundraiser planned for Kelowna man battling leukemia
01:22
Driver faces charges after striking two pedestrians at Kelowna intersection
00:46
Kelowna Rockets fans excited about hosting Memorial Cup in 2020
00:41
Video Home
01:45
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Tommy Chong helps celebrate legalized marijuana in Kelowna
03:09
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Crowded ballot in six-way race for Penticton mayor
00:48
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan Sun heading into playoff season
01:47
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Marijuana and the Okanagan: Where cannabis consumption is, isn’t allowed
01:50
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan matchmaking service connects farmers with landowners
01:19
Global News at 11 Okanagan
More urban gardens encouraged to help save bees
01:56
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Kelowna based humanitarian group gearing up for third trip to Africa
01:33
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan firefighter enters peace bond, accused of being unlawfully in neighbour’s house
00:46
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Driver faces charges after striking two pedestrians at Kelowna intersection
01:22
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Rutland Voodoos QB named BC Player of the Week
02:02
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘We’re very frustrated with the government;’ aspiring Penticton childcare providers in red tape limbo
01:24
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Scrumptious Thanksgiving meal dished out by Penticton Soupateria volunteers
03:30
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Sisters in Spirit rally takes to Kelowna streets
01:28
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan Sun clutch first place in BCFC
00:41
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Kelowna Rockets fans excited about hosting Memorial Cup in 2020
00:44
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Injured woman rescued from Okanagan hiking trail
01:48
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Flood evacuees petition for creek fix near Oliver, B.C.
01:27
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Naloxone lessons offered to Kelowna civic election candidates
02:03
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Town of Osoyoos studying potential health care centre
01:22
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Fundraiser planned for Kelowna man battling leukemia
01:39
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Grief counsellors at Similkameen Secondary after horrific crash that killed teen
01:24
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Rutland Voodoos now 4-0 after win against Eric Hamber Griffins
01:29
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘It’s imminent’: Baldy Mountain Resort protecting community from wildfire risk
01:36
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Legend hunter reports two more Ogopogo sightings near Kelowna
01:51
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Naramata Bench winemakers optimistic wildfire smoke won’t impact quality of grapes as harvest gets underway
01:22
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Italian writer to feature Okanagan woman in book
01:39
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Construction underway for fully off-the-grid commercial development in Kelowna
01:32
Global News at 11 Okanagan
RDOS seeks injunction against illegal luxury vacation rental near Kaleden, B.C.
00:37
Global News at 11 Okanagan
KSS loses to Terry Fox Ravens in BC high school football varsity league game
00:33
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Collision on Highway 97 in Vernon sends two to hospital
