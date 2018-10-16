Global News at 11 Lethbridge October 16 2018 8:20pm 02:51 Lethbridge makes final preparations ahead of cannabis legalization Canada is into its final hours of cannabis prohibition and City of Lethbridge officials are making their final preparations ahead of legalization day. Tom Roulston reports. Lethbridge makes final preparations ahead of cannabis legalization <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4559709/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4559709/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?