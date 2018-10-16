Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 16 2018 6:23pm 01:57 Toronto police invited back to Pride Two years after a demonstration that disrupted the Toronto Pride parade and demands that police no longer participate, organizers are now welcoming them back. Sean O’Shea reports. Toronto police allowed to take part in 2019 Pride parade, organizers say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4558730/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4558730/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?