Global News at Noon Edmonton October 16 2018 2:28pm 05:48 U of A political scientist on the rise of populism Both Doug Ford and Jason Kenney have been called populist but what does that mean? Is there a populist movement underway in Canada? University of Alberta political scientist Laurie Adkin weighs in. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4557611/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4557611/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?