Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 14 2018 8:25pm 01:56 Edmonton-area teen returns from unique camp for burn victims Sun, Oct 14 – Edmonton-area teen Deeanna Cowan was handpicked for a unique camp south of the border for burn victims. Julia Wong has more on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Edmonton-area teen returns from unique camp for burn victims <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4548465/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4548465/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?