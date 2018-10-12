Global News Morning Edmonton October 12 2018 10:06am 00:50 Little Warriors launches new campaign on 10th anniversary Little Warriors has been helping children who have survived sexual abuse and their families for 10 years. On its anniversary, the organization announced its newest initiatives. Edmonton’s Little Warriors marks 10-year anniversary with launch of new programs <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4542395/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4542395/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?