DEVOUR! Food Film Fest October 11 2018 6:51am 06:12 DEVOUR! Returns to Wolfville with food and films We check in with organizers of the 8th annual DEVOUR! Food Film Fest. The event celebrates cinema, food and wine in Canada's secret foodie destination of Wolfville.