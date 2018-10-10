Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 10 2018 8:23pm 00:54 Lymphatic research in Alberta gets $7M boost The University of Alberta received some significant funding on Wednesday to help the institution become an international leader in lymphatic disorder research. Su-Ling Goh has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4535563/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4535563/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?