Canada October 11 2018 4:59am 02:07 Toronto woman captured in Syria says husband tricked her into going to Syria The Canadian wife of a Lebanese ISIS member says she never hurt anyone during her time in the ISIS capital Raqqah. She breaks down as she describes her plight. 'I'm going to die here': Wives of ISIS fighters want to return home to Canada